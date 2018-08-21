Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Divya Kakran bags bronze in 68kg wrestling

Earlier, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) had claimed gold medals in their respective events.

India's Divya Kakran blue during her 68 kg freestyle wrestling match against Mongolia s Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Divya Kakran added the first bronze to India's wrestling tally at the 18th Asian Games, beating Taipei's Chen Wenling in the third-place play-off bout for the 68kg category, here today.

The 20-year-old Asian championships silver-medallist prevailed on account of Technical Superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0.

Divya was a gold-winner at the Commonwealth Championships last year.

 

