Asian Games: India thrash Indonesia to seal semis berth in women's kabaddi

After registering victories in all of their group games, the Indian team is now on top of Group A with eight points and has entered the semi-finals.

Published: 21st August 2018 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, a man has his photo taken at the one-year countdown clock to the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | AP

By IANS

JAKARTA: In yet another spectacular show, the Indian women's kabaddi team thrashed Indonesia 54-22 in their last group tie of the 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian women had outclassed Sri Lanka 38-12.

India had earlier defeated Japan and Thailand in their previous outings.

