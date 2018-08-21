Asian Games: India thrash Indonesia to seal semis berth in women's kabaddi
After registering victories in all of their group games, the Indian team is now on top of Group A with eight points and has entered the semi-finals.
Published: 21st August 2018 12:53 PM | Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:53 PM | A+A A-
JAKARTA: In yet another spectacular show, the Indian women's kabaddi team thrashed Indonesia 54-22 in their last group tie of the 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.
After registering victories in all of their group games, the Indian team is now on top of Group A with eight points and has entered the semi-finals.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian women had outclassed Sri Lanka 38-12.
India had earlier defeated Japan and Thailand in their previous outings.