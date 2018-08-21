Asian Games: India's women's recurve archery team ranked seventh

By IANS

JAKARTA: India finished seventh in the ranking round of the women's recurve archery event at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian team of Deepika Kumari, Laxmirani Majhi, Promila Daimary and Ankita Bhakat scored a cumulative total of 1908 with 55 10s and 16 Xs in the 15-team contest.

South Korea delivered a Games record score of 2038 with 112 10s and 35 Xs to top the round, while Chinese Taipei and China finished second and third with scores of 2010 and 1960 respectively.

In the individual ranking round, Deepika was 17th with a score of 649, with 22 10s and 10 Xs.

The second best performer for India was Promila, who scored 642, which includes 19 10s and three Xs to be 21st.

Ankita was 36th with a total of 617, with 14 10s and three Xs. Laxmirani was 44th with a total of 608, with 16 10s and four Xs.

South Korean Chaeyoung Kang topped the round with a Games record score of 681, with 40 10s and seven Xs. Chaeyoung has three World Cup medals this year.

Her compatriots, Eungyeong Lee and Hyejin Chang were second and third with scores of 680 and 677 respectively.