Asian Games: Lakshay Sheoran-Shreyasi Singh in finals of mixed trap shooting event

JAKARTA: India's mixed trap shooting team of Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh qualified for the finals at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Lakshay and Shreyasi finished fifth with a total score of 142 to qualify for the five-team finals.

Chinese Taipei and China scored 146 to finish first and second respectively, with both registering qualifying world record scores.

For India, Lakshay, who on Monday got a silver medal in the singles trap event, contributed 72, while Shreyasi scored 70. Lakshay got 23, 24, 25 in three series, while Shreyasi got 23, 25, 22 in her three series.