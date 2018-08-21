Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Lakshay Sheoran-Shreyasi Singh in finals of mixed trap shooting event

India's mixed trap shooting team of Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh qualified for the finals at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Published: 21st August 2018 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Silver medallist India's Lakshay Sheoran poses for photographs at the award ceremony of men's trap shooting event during the 18th Asian Games 2018 at Palembang in Indonesia. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAKARTA: India's mixed trap shooting team of Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh qualified for the finals at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Lakshay and Shreyasi finished fifth with a total score of 142 to qualify for the five-team finals.

Chinese Taipei and China scored 146 to finish first and second respectively, with both registering qualifying world record scores.

For India, Lakshay, who on Monday got a silver medal in the singles trap event, contributed 72, while Shreyasi scored 70. Lakshay got 23, 24, 25 in three series, while Shreyasi got 23, 25, 22 in her three series.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lakshay Sheoran Shreyasi Singh Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony