Asian Games: Lightweight four team, Dattu Bhokanal in rowing finals

By IANS

PALEMBANG: India's men's lightweight four rowing team and men's single sculls rower Dattu Bhokanal qualified for the finals at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Dattu, 27, topped the Heat 1 of the repechage round with a timing of 7:45.71 minutes. Hius timing was third best in the round.

In the men's lightweight four, India's Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Hanamant Singh and Pranay Ganesh claimed the second spot in the Heat 1 of the repechage round.

Meanwhile, in the women's pair, Sanjukta Dung Dung and Harpreet Kaur made it to Final B after finishing third in Heat 1 of the repechage round with a timing of 8:54.67 minutes.