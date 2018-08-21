Home Sport Asian Games News

Bajrang Punia's family beaming with pride post-Asian Games feat

India's total medal tally at the ongoing 18th edition of Asian Games now stands at seven-- three gold, two silver and two bronze. 

Published: 21st August 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

ndia's wrestler Bajrang Punia reacts after his semi-final victory. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SONIPAT: The family of wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday expressed happiness after the wrestler made India proud by clinching the first gold for India at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.

Punia won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category by defeating Japan's Daichi Takatani in Jakarta.

Also Read | After Asian Games win, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia sets eyes on Olympic gold 

Talking to ANI, the family revealed that they are planning a grand welcome for him on his arrival in India.

"I feel proud that my son has fulfilled my wish. We're planning a grand welcome for him when he returns to India," Bajrang's father Balwan told ANI.

Bajrang's sister-in-law Monika Punia said,"Now, we want Bajrang to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics as well."

The 24-year-old wrestler played aggressively throughout and deterred his opponent Takatani from taking a lead at any point in the game.

Earlier, Punia had defeated Batmagnai Batchuluun of Mongolia by 10-0 in the semi-finals and Tajikistan's Abdulqasim Fayziev in quarterfinals.

India's total medal tally at the ongoing 18th edition of Asian Games now stands at seven-- three gold, two silver and two bronze. 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Bajrang Punia Jakarta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony