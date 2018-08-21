Bajrang Punia's family beaming with pride post-Asian Games feat

By ANI

SONIPAT: The family of wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday expressed happiness after the wrestler made India proud by clinching the first gold for India at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.

Punia won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category by defeating Japan's Daichi Takatani in Jakarta.

Talking to ANI, the family revealed that they are planning a grand welcome for him on his arrival in India.

"I feel proud that my son has fulfilled my wish. We're planning a grand welcome for him when he returns to India," Bajrang's father Balwan told ANI.

Bajrang's sister-in-law Monika Punia said,"Now, we want Bajrang to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics as well."

The 24-year-old wrestler played aggressively throughout and deterred his opponent Takatani from taking a lead at any point in the game.

Earlier, Punia had defeated Batmagnai Batchuluun of Mongolia by 10-0 in the semi-finals and Tajikistan's Abdulqasim Fayziev in quarterfinals.

India's total medal tally at the ongoing 18th edition of Asian Games now stands at seven-- three gold, two silver and two bronze.