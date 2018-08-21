China's Liu Xiang breaks 50m backstroke world record at Asian Games
The 21-year-old clocked a time of 26.98 seconds -- the first time a female swimmer has broken 27 seconds for the event -- to take gold in Jakarta.
Published: 21st August 2018
JAKARTA: China's Liu Xiang set a new world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke at the Asian Games on Tuesday.
