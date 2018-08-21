Home Sport Asian Games News

Relatives found, swimmer Sajan Prakash's family rues fifth place at Asian Games 2018

Sajan became the first Indian to make the 200m butterfly final in 32 years and eventually came fifth, but his mother Shanty believes he could have done much better.

Published: 21st August 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sajan Prakash had a decent outing, finishing fifth in men's 200m butterfly. (Photo | AP)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  On Monday morning, Shanty Mol received a call from her brother, who had been missing for three days after a landslide in his hometown of Cheruthoni damaged his house and property. One of the first things he asked was about his nephew. “How did he do?” He was enquiring about Sajan Prakash and his performance at the Asian Games. A day after news emerged that Sajan contested the 200m butterfly final in Jakarta, while struggling with the news that his uncle and grandfather had been missing in the floods that ravaged Kerala, his mother revealed that the story had a relatively happy ending.

“They somehow managed to charge up their phones and call me on Monday morning,” she said. “Our house has been severely affected by landslides, but they had managed to get out of there early enough. They are now in a relief camp in a school in the same town.” One of the first things her brother enquired, she said, was how Sajan had done in Indonesia. Sajan became the first Indian to make the 200m butterfly final in 32 years and eventually came fifth, but Shanty believes he could have done much better. “I wish whoever told him hadn’t done so,” Shanty said.

“I had kept it from him for a number of days because I knew it would affect his performance. And it did, because we were sure that he would win a medal. This is the hardest that he had prepared for any event."

