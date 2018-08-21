Silver bullets for Indian shooters at Asian Games 2018

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepak Kumar’s WhatsApp status posted way back in November 2016 reads, ‘Keep going, the best is yet to come’. Having started out in 2004, the Delhi shooter has been part of the national team since 2015-16. On Monday, he gave his best performance. His reward: silver medal in men’s 10m rifle at the Asian Games. There was another silver for India, from trap shooter Lakshay Sheoran. Deepak had to dig deep to attain it. At one stage, podium seemed beyond his reach. In fact, the Indian Air Force shooter was staring at elimination. But he stepped up on time to shoot some high 10s, eventually settling for second place. National coach Manoj Kumar, who has guided Deepak since 2012, was delighted.

“He finished strong, in the qualifiers and in the final. In the finals, he struggled a bit but fought back. It was a solid show,” he told Express. “Given his lack of experience, he did very well.” It was a similar tale during the qualifiers. Deepak took time to warm up to the occasion before getting his act together and finished as the fifth best qualifier with a score of 625.7. Ravi Kumar, who bagged India’s first medal (bronze) on Sunday, managed a better score (626.3) to qualify one spot ahead of him. Ravi eventually finished fourth. “Deepak displayed maturity.

Indian shooter Deepak Kumar wins the silver medal in the Final 10m Air Rifle Men's event during the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018 in Indonesia. (Photo | PTI)

He showed he can step up if he wants,” Deepali Deshpande, junior rifle coach, opined. China’s Yang Haoran won gold with a Games Record total of 249.1. Deepak aggregated 247.7. Despite encouraging performances in recent times, he was yet to get the desired output. There was a narrow miss in the World Cup in Guadalajara (lost in shootout to finish fourth) earlier this year. After that, he finished 15th and 25th in the next two World Cups. Manoj feels this silver would spur Deepak.

“It’s a big boost for him and I’m sure he will go on to win more medals. Both Deepak and Ravi were hittinggood scores. We will work hard and hope to keep up this performance.” Growing up in an environment where discipline is foremost has worked for Deepak. He was 11 when his father sent him to a Gurukul in Dehradun. “That had an influence on him. He is a very calm person. He is well-mannered and respects everyone. He likes to follow a system that he believes in,” Manoj said. Deepali believes Deepak can deliver more if he can push himself and add a ruthless streak. “He is not fussy. But that worked against him in the past as he lacked that killer instinct. At the world stage, competition is much tougher. He has to push himself. There is no doubt about his ability,” she opined.

anmol@newindianexpress.com