By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian men's volleyball team suffered its first loss at the ongoing Asian Games after going down 0-3 against Qatar in a preliminary Pool F match here today.

India lost 15-25, 20-25, 20-25 against Qatar in 77 minutes to slump to the defeat.

India had earlier won 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-19) against Hong Kong China in their first pool match.

India will next play the Maldives in the last pool match.