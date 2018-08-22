Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Dipa Karmakar pulls out of artistic team finals as knee injury flares up

A sobbing Dipa blamed it on a jerk felt during the 'podium practice' and insisted she will strive to make up for the lost opportunity by shining in the balancing beam finals.

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dipa Karmakar

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar (File | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Star Indian gymast Dipa Karmakar today pulled out of the artistic team finals of the ongoing Asian Games here after a career-threatening knee injury flared up again.

"...there was risk of a dangerous injury, so she could not be her best. We will give her rest from the team event but she will definitely do well in (balancing) beam finals," Dipa's coach Bisweswar Nandi told PTI.

Asked if competing in beam finals will affect the knee adversely, Nandi said, "No, the landing is not hard on balancing beam."

A sobbing Dipa blamed it on a jerk felt during the 'podium practice' and insisted she will strive to make up for the lost opportunity by shining in the balancing beam finals.

Dipa, who attained global fame attempting the death-defying 'Produnova' vault at a stage no less than Olympics for a fourth-place finish in 2016, could not even qualify for her pet event here.

"I felt jerk during podium training. I could not do my best. I had trained hard for this," Dipa said.

After the high of Rio, Dipa remained out of action due to a knee injury and had made a comeback only recently at the World Challenge Cup in Mersin Turkey, where she won a gold in vault.

It was her first event after undergoing an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in Mumbai, last year in July. She was forced to skip the Commonwealth Games too.

Nandi said Dipa was inconsolable after failing to qualify here.

"She said, vault is my identity, what will people say? I told her that it was not her fault but she was very upset. She did not have dinner last night and now she is refusing to breakfast too," Nandi said.

Explaining how the injury flared up, Nandi said, "On Monday she started feeling a jerk in her knee while landing. The surface here is hard and the one in Delhi was soft (foam) which would absorb the jerk.

"We consulted the IOA doctor here and he advised that she should not push, otherwise it will aggravate."

Despite the heartbreak, Dipa can take solace from the fact that she is the first Indian gymnast to qualify for beam finals at the Asian Games.

Nandi said she will consult Dr Anant Joshi, who is conducted her ACL surgery, after returning to India but he is confident that Dipa will make a comeback soon.

"It's a jerk and a two-week rest would be enough. We just did not want to aggravate the injury, so speed had to be compromised. She will be back and soon."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dipa Karmakar Asian Games artistic team finals knee injury beam finals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games