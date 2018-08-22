Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: India produces best ever show in wushu, clinches four medals 

In the 2006 and 2010 Asian Games, India had won one (bronze) and two (one silver, one bronze) medals respectively.

Published: 22nd August 2018 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAKARTA: All the four Indian wushu players lost their semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals today but ensured that the country produced its best ever performance in the Asian Games.

Naorem Roshibina Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Narender Grewal lost their Sanda event semifinal bouts but in the process gave the Indian team an unprecedented four medals in the Asian Games.

Before this edition, India had taken part in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Asian Games and this four medal haul has been the best so far.

In 2014 Incheon, India had won two bronze, with Grewal clinching one in men's Sanda 60kg.

Thus for Grewal, today's bronze is his second medal in the Asian Games.

In the 2006 and 2010 Asian Games, India had won one (bronze) and two (one silver, one bronze) medals respectively.

Roshibini Devi was the first to take the field in women's Sanda 60kg semifinals and she lost to Cai Yingying of China 0-1.

Next up was Santosh Kumar in men's Sanda 56kg category but he was no match to Truong Giang Bui of Vietnam as he lost 0-2 in the semifinal bout.

Any hopes of an Indian wushu player appearing in the finals tomorrow went up in smokes as Partap Singh (men's Sanda 60kg) and Grewal (men's Sanda 65kg) lost their semifinal bouts.

Partap Singh lost to Erfan Ahangarian 0-2 while Grewal was beaten by Akmal Rakhimov of Uzbekistan by the same margin.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Indian wushu players Asian Games medal Indian wushu players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games