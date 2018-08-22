Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Indian swimmers fail to qualify for finals

Indian swimmers Sandeep Sejwal, Sajan Prakash and Avinash Mani topped their respective heats but still failed to qualify for the finals of the Asian Games here today.

JAKARTA: Indian swimmers Sandeep Sejwal, Sajan Prakash and Avinash Mani topped their respective heats but still failed to qualify for the finals of the Asian Games here today.

Sejwal finished first in his heat with a timing of 62.07 but could not make the final of the men's 100m breaststroke despite his impressive outing at the GBK Aquatic Center.

Before that, Sajan Prakash won his heat with a timing of 54.04 in men's 100m butterfly, while Avinash Mani beat Saudi Arabia's Bu Arish in their two-man unseeded heat.

Mani had a timing of 56.98.

Both the Indian swimmers failed to qualify for the finals.

Earlier, Sajan had surged ahead of the pack to top Heat 2, while Mani topped Heat 1.

In the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay, the Indian team of Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Anshul Kothari, Aaron Dsouza finished top of Heat 1 by clocking 3:25.17, but chances of making the final with this score were grim as this was an unseeded heat.

There were two more heats to go before the announcement of the final list.

