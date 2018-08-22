Asian Games: Musical mix-up fails to floor China in gymnastics

By AFP

JAKARTA: China's Chen Yile overcame a musical mix-up in the gymnastics hall at the Asian Games on Tuesday to bag gold in the women's all-around competition, with team-mate Luo Huan securing second spot.

Chen, 16, was due to begin her floor exercise when a tune -- not the one she had chosen -- began blaring from the speakers at the arena in Jakarta.

The teenager, who won the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne earlier this year, was forced to wait for several minutes on the edge of the mat before the correct music was located and switched on.

However, Chen appeared unphased.

"It was fine actually, I prepared for this. It's an international competition so anything can happen," she said.

Chen, who scored 55.950 points, said she was "excited to get gold" but added that she could turn in an even better performance in the team events.

Compatriot Luo Huan grabbed silver with 54.550 and North Korean Kim Su Jong took bronze with 53.600.

Meanwhile it was a disappointing night for India's golden girl Dipa Karmakar.

Despite progressing to the balance beam final, she failed to qualify for the vault -- an event that got her bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

It was there that she pulled off the so-called "vault of death" -- a move so dangerous that some want it banned.

In July Karmakar bagged India's first ever gold medal in a global gymnastic event in Turkey.

Oksana Chusovitina, Uzbekistan's 43-year-old star, qualified for the women's vault in third place behind South Korea's Yeo Seo-jeong and North Korea's Pyon Rye Yong.