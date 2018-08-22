Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Rowers Bhagwan Singh-Rohit Kumar qualify for lightweight double sculls final

Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh qualified for the main A-final, and will now take a shot at winning a medal.

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:48 AM

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian rowers Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh topped the repechage round in the men's lightweight double sculls with a timing of 7:12.23 in the Asian Games here today.

They qualified for the main A-final, and will now take a shot at winning a medal.

Bhagwan Singh-Rohit Kumar finished top in Heat 1 repechages.

