Asian Games: Rowers Bhagwan Singh-Rohit Kumar qualify for lightweight double sculls final
Published: 22nd August 2018 10:48 AM | Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:48 AM
JAKARTA: Indian rowers Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh topped the repechage round in the men's lightweight double sculls with a timing of 7:12.23 in the Asian Games here today.
They qualified for the main A-final, and will now take a shot at winning a medal.
Bhagwan Singh-Rohit Kumar finished top in Heat 1 repechages.