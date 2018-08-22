Asian Games: Shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat in 25m pistol finals

By IANS

PALEMBANG: India's women shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat entered the finals of the 25m pistol competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Manu, 16, topped the qualifying round with a Games record score of 593, while Rahi was seventh with 580 points.

Manu got 297 points in the three-series precision round, with scores of 99, 98 and 100 respectively. She scored 296 in the three-series rapid round, with scores of 100, 97 and 99 respectively.

Manu's total of 593 was eight points ahead of second best performer, South Korean Minjung Kim.

Rahi shot 97, 95, 96 for a total of 288 in the precision round. In the rapid round, she posted scores of 98, 96, 98 for a total of 292.