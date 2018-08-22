Home Sport Asian Games News

Back-to-back Asian Games, World Championships create ammunition headache for Indian shooters

A shooter can only carry five kg of ammunition on international flights and they always have to be meticulous while planning for tournaments.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Shooter Anjum Moudgil competes in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions 3x40 event during the 18th Asian Games 2018 at Palembang in Indonesia on Wednesday Aug 22 2018. | PTI

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Back-to-back scheduling of Asian Games and World Championships has forced the Indian shooting contingent to be frugal with the use of live ammunition.

A shooter can only carry five kg of ammunition on international flights and they always have to be meticulous while planning for tournaments.

The squad knew of the schedule (World Championships begin in Korea on August 31) well in advance but the 5kg rules had led to shooters being more careful than ever.

Barring the 10m events where lead pellets are used, shooters shoot with live ammunition.

"The 5 kg ammunition per person is also inclusive of the packaging, so basically it comes down to 4.5kg. For a rifle/pistol shooter, that quantity equals to 1200 shots, which is four days of training," pistol coach Ronak Pandit, who is here with the team, told PTI.

"Here the organisers are co-operating but in World Cup and World Championships, you need about 700 shots for unofficial training, pre event training, elimination, qualification and final. Our planning for events starts well in advance. There is no room for error," he said. The situation is worse for big bore shooters.

"Since their ammunition is bigger and heavier, the five kg equals to just 200 bullets. Which means they have to be even more careful with how they use them. A lot of times then end up dry firing to save bullets," said Pandit.

Lead pellets are not considered as ammunition on flights and being true team players, 10m shooters used their 5kg quota for their teammates.

Even the support staff carries bullets on their name.

Some shooters including mixed rifle team bronze medallists Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela, and silver medallist Deepak Kumar have already reached Korea for the World Championships.

Most of the others will be flying into the premier competition after their competition here.

Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary is one of the few who has flown back to India for a day to quickly celebrate his historic 10m pistol gold medal feat with his parents.

"If we all had gone back to India, we would have got another 5kg of ammunition but that is not the route so we are heading to Korea straight from here. The Chinese would be going back home, so they would have sufficient ammo. These things are always tricky and with back-to-back scheduling it has gotten trickier this time," said Pandit.

Chaudhary, son of a farmer based in a remote village in Meerut district, has managed to find a day with his parents but on his way to Korea, he will be carrying 5kg of ammunition for his teammates.

"That is one good thing about this Indian team. They are always there for each other when it comes to ammunition. They know it (an extra round of training or two) can make a huge difference," added Pandit.

The trap shooters are better off as they are able to source bullets locally in case of a shortage.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games