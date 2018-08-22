China's Liu Xiang breaks 50m backstroke world record at Asian Games

By AFP

JAKARTA: China's Liu Xiang set a new world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke to win Asian Games gold on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old clocked a time of 26.98 seconds -- the first time a female swimmer has broken 27 seconds for the event -- in Jakarta.

Liu, nicknamed "Swimming Goddess", finished well ahead of team-mate Fu Yuanhui's 27.68 and Japan's Natsumi Sakai in 27.91 on the third evening of competition.

She claims the record held for nine years by fellow Chinese Jing Zhao, who clocked 27.06 at the 2009 world championships in Rome.