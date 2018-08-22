Home Sport Asian Games News

From minimal facilities to maximum output: Story of Veer Samal Rifle Club Academy where Saurabh Chaudhary trains

Amit Sheoran, Saurabh's coach and the lone man running the Veer Samal Rifle Club Academy, says all participants might have lacked proper facilities but they made up for it with the hunger to learn.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary will be a favourite to win gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This feat has only been achieved by Abhinav Bindra at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An open shooting arena with just a tin shed. A manual target pulley. A complete contrast to world-class facilities, athletes — established and newcomers — crave for. That’s where Saurabh Chaudhary first got a taste of the sport. Any observer might have mistaken a routine session there as recreational activity among kids in the village. Benauli, a nondescript village near Baghpat around 53 kilometers from Meerut (UP), is a place with a shooting pedigree. It has produced a number of shooters from some two dozen shooting clubs. Ask Amit Sheoran, Saurabh’s coach and the lone man running the Veer Samal Rifle Club Academy.

He says all participants might have lacked proper facilities but they made up for it with the hunger to learn. “In the beginning, I managed to get just two pistols. Maximum output with limited resources. That’s how they (his wards including Saurabh) became mentally strong,” Amit said, about what he preaches to his students. Amit himself had once aspired to become a shooter during his younger days but had to give up due to family issues.

“I had to quit due to some issues. My father also passed around that time. But I had that fire in my belly. I always wanted to be part of the sport in some way or the other. That’s why I started the academy with just four students in 2011. I set my mind to it to see what can be done to help the youngsters. That’s how it all began. I used to take Rs 200 as entry fee. The rent was around Rs 800. I had spent around Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh initially,” Amit, who started the academy in 2011, recalled. From a mere four students, the former national-level shooter, started to attract more. It was in 2014 when Saurabh first joined the academy. He could sense then that the young boy was special.

“He is very attentive and a quick learner. He applies whatever he learns in no time,” he said. Now he has around 26 full-time shooters (all from the village), gunning to become champions. “Results kept coming. It spurred me and the kids too. Few of them even joined the army.” Just two years ago, the academy got a facelift. With the help of his friend, the facility was relocated elsewhere. Most importantly it now has a proper roof and is indoors.

“With a limited budget (around Rs 4-5 lakh) we got a new facility. In fact, my students volunteered to help me with small tasks: like fixing bulbs, etc,” the 41-year-old revealed. Saurabh’s record-breaking hit while lining up alongside creme de la creme of the sport in Palembang was a victory for Amit and his academy too. “I’m so proud of him. He has sacrificed a lot,” he said.

anmol@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shooting Saurabh Chaudhary Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games