Playing with dead to control heart for archers' precision

JAKARTA: Handing out with the dead. Sounds wrong, right? Perhaps, even disgusting. It may even be illegal to do such a thing in a few cultures. That’s what current members of the Indian archery squad go through to improve their mental conditioning. Once in a while, they are asked to bond with make-believe ghosts in a graveyard or keep or retrieve things from a freshly used crematorium.

Ghoulish? Not really. The South Koreans swear by this method — at least used to — and they are the gold standard wh­en it comes to archery at the Olympics (15 gold, four silver and three bronze). They have been doing this and more — handling snakes, walking through a hau­nted house full of actors in ghoulish outfits and cleaning sewage — since 1988.

The present recurve coach, Sawaiyan Majhi, says India has sta­rted adopting the practice because it he­lps players gain control of their heart, an important component of mastering the sport. “Th­­­ere are a lot of exercises we conduct for the mental and physical strengthening of the players,” he tells Express. “We ask archers to visit a crematorium or graveyard in the dead of night and ask them to either bring or keep something there.”

Hear your own heart beating faster th­an before? Visit it a couple of times, co­n­quer fear and you can master your he­art, according to Majhi. “This helps th­em ga­in control of the heart. It helps calm the ne­rves and keep th­eir he­artbeats in check. It was a practi­ce carried out by the South Koreans initially.”

Archers are also asked to plunge into pools from a height of at least 3 m to ‘calm their nerves’. “We make them jump from a height of 10 m into a pool. For a swimmer, it might be routine, but for archers, it’s a tough task. The entire exercise is done in a systematic manner; first 3 m, then 5 m, 7 m and so on.”