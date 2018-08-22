Playing with dead to control heart for archers' precision

Express News Service
JAKARTA: Handing out with the dead. Sounds wrong, right? Perhaps, even disgusting. It may even be illegal to do such a thing in a few cultures. That’s what current members of the Indian archery squad go through to improve their mental conditioning. Once in a while, they are asked to bond with make-believe ghosts in a graveyard or keep or retrieve things from a freshly used crematorium.
Ghoulish? Not really. The South Koreans swear by this method — at least used to — and they are the gold standard when it comes to archery at the Olympics (15 gold, four silver and three bronze). They have been doing this and more — handling snakes, walking through a haunted house full of actors in ghoulish outfits and cleaning sewage — since 1988.
The present recurve coach, Sawaiyan Majhi, says India has started adopting the practice because it helps players gain control of their heart, an important component of mastering the sport. “There are a lot of exercises we conduct for the mental and physical strengthening of the players,” he tells Express. “We ask archers to visit a crematorium or graveyard in the dead of night and ask them to either bring or keep something there.”
Hear your own heart beating faster than before? Visit it a couple of times, conquer fear and you can master your heart, according to Majhi. “This helps them gain control of the heart. It helps calm the nerves and keep their heartbeats in check. It was a practice carried out by the South Koreans initially.”
Archers are also asked to plunge into pools from a height of at least 3 m to ‘calm their nerves’. “We make them jump from a height of 10 m into a pool. For a swimmer, it might be routine, but for archers, it’s a tough task. The entire exercise is done in a systematic manner; first 3 m, then 5 m, 7 m and so on.”