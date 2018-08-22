Pool to polls: Swimmer Virdhawal Khade stares at uncertainty again

Swaroop Swaminthan By

JAKARTA: One-Hundredth of a second. The difference between success and failure. The gap between the third step on the podium and looking longingly at the scoreboard, wishing it would change. The gap between 22.46 seconds and 22.47 seconds. The gap between Shunichi Nakao and Virdhawal Khade in the men’s 50m freestyle final on Tuesday.

Finishing fourth by such a tiny margin affected the 26-year-old so much that he refused to come out of the pool for a period of time after the final. In Lane 3, he was staring at the electronic display which beamed the results back to him. He already has an Asian Games medal — the 50m butterfly bronze at Guangzhou Games in 2010 — but he knows what a close loss feels like. It stings. He had lost third place in the same 50m freestyle event — his pet discipline —in 2010 by 12-hundredths of a second. Khade managed to see the funny side of it a few minutes after being pipped to the wall. “Obviously a bit terrible,” he managed to say while having a rueful smile. “These things happen in sport. This is exactly like what happened in 2010. Hopefully, I will be able bounce back in the next two events.”

His result on Tuesday morning, when he won heat five with a timing of 22.43 and beat his own national record of 22.52 in the process, had given him belief that he was at the top of his game. “For sure, my target was either a gold or a silver. I thought it was possible. However, sprints can be very brutal sometimes.” Curiously, he dismissed the national record out of hand. “It doesn’t really make much sense, now. I would have taken 25 seconds with a medal any day.” That he has managed to come so far after just a year of training — he put a temporary halt to his swimming career because of his job as a tehsildar — is a testament to his drive and passion for the sport.

The next 8-12 months could decide whether he will be forced to miss the 2020 Olympics because of more clerical work (a distinct possibility because of the general elections next year). “I think it’s a difficult decision and it’s not mine to take,” he said. “Whatever money has gone in the last year has been out of my own pocket. This has been a year of improvement and I will now have to start preparing for the Olympics in 2020.” Does that mean he will quit his post with the Maharashtra government? “Looks like it... actually I don’t know. Nothing has been decided yet.”

However, he is intimate with what the job has done to his career. “(...) it’s turned my entire swimming career upside down. When I came back to training last year, I had zero endurance.” The 26-year-old, one of the more notable swimmers the country has produced this century, has been put in this position because, as it stands, he is not part of the Indian government’s Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme. He is not expecting to be included either.

“If I was in the TOP scheme, things would have been easier and I might have had a different result. I have to cut corners which definitely shouldn’t happen in a sport like swimming. I have stopped expecting. So, not really (think your name might figure on that list now?). I think it’s just better to not depend on anyone.” At the 2019 elections, the Kolhapur lad will want to be in the pool, gearing up for Tokyo. He will, however, most likely be at a polling station on ‘election duty’.

