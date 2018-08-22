Home Sport Asian Games News

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get easy draw as Asian Games singles badminton action to begin tomorrow 

Third seed Sindhu will open her campaign against Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu while Saina has been pitted against Iranian Soraya Aghaeihajiagha.

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu (File | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Slotted in different halves of the draw, World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu and CWG champion Saina Nehwal can only square off in the title round as the singles action in badminton begins, here tomorrow.

Sindhu is expected to have a smooth run till the semi-finals, where she might run into second seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, whom she had beaten the Team event.

Saina though may have to contend with Thailand's fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

In the men's singles, India's best bet Kidambi Srikanth has got a bye in the first round but he may run into All England champion Wang Tzu Wei in the pre-quarterfinals.

He is up against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the second round.

HS Prannoy has also got a first round bye and will play his first match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand.

But he has Keno Momota and Chen Long in his half, so it is not going to be a smooth ride for him.

Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will clash with Hong Kong's Ng Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting in the women's doubles.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also play against Hong Kong pair of Chung Yonny and Tam Chun Hei.

 

