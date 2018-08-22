Home Sport Asian Games News

Sans Dipa Karmakar, Indian gymnasts finish 7th in Asian Games team event final 

India eventually finished just ahead of hosts Indonesia in the eight-team final with a score of 138.050.

Published: 22nd August 2018

Dipa Karmakar

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Forced to compete without Dipa Karmakar, the Indian women's gymnasts finished seventh in the team event final at the Asian Games here today.

In the absence of Dipa, who pulled out of team event final after her old knee injury flared up again, the Indians slipped down the order quite early in the proceedings.

They eventually finished just ahead of hosts Indonesia in the eight-team final with a score of 138.050.

Each team had three gymnasts competing in all the four apparatus -- vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floors -- with three best scores to be counted.

Unlike in the qualification round where four gymnasts competed and three best scores counted, even one bad performance does have impact on the team ranking in the final round.

For India, Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Das featured in all four apparatus while Pranati Nayak did in three, leaving the balance beam apparatus slot to Mandira Chowdhury.

In the last apparatus, which was balance beam, Mandira fell in her front salto and then met with the same fate in her aerial effort as India ended the team final in disappointment.

Tomorrow, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy will compete in the vault individual final.

The duo had finished ahead of Dipa at sixth and seventh respectively in the vault qualification round yesterday.

Dipa is expected to compete in balance beam individual final on August 24 after she failed to qualify for final in her pet vault event.

She had finished behind Pranati Nayak and Aruna in the vault qualification and only two competitors are allowed from a country in the final.

 

