Home Sport Asian Games News

Wrestler Divya Kakran: Pinning down boys to continental success

Divya, who is just 20, is a unique wrestler and made her name long before she started wearing the India jersey.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

India's Divya Kakran (Blue) during her 68 kg freestyle wrestling match against Mongolia s Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminthan
Express News Service

JAKARTA:  The national coach, Kuldeep Singh, is a bit subdued when talking about how the wrestlers have performed during the first three days of the Asian Games.

“I want to say I am happy but that will be a lie. There was scope for more medals, gold medals too.” Small mistakes, he says, cost the team 2-3 medals. But when the conversation shifts to Divya Kakran, the women’s 68-kg freestyle wrestler who bagged bronze on Tuesday, he speaks with a glint in his eyes. “She is destined for great things and she again showed it today. She is one of our best wrestlers in her age-group.”

She had already proved her ample talent during her first senior assignment, the Asian Championships in New Delhi last year. She finished with a silver. But Divya, who is just 20, is a unique wrestler and made her name long before she started wearing the India jersey. She was one of the very few women wrestlers who repeatedly used to wrestle and beat men in the akhadas of North India. She became so popular that BBC Hindi was compelled to do a documentary on her.

“It obviously helps when you come from that sort of a background because you know how strong you can be as an athlete,” one of the other coaches of the team says. “I would be very surprised if she doesn’t grow into a very fine wrestler over the next few years.” It wasn’t always like this, as Divya narrates in the documentary.

“Generally, there wasn’t much money while wrestling and what I earned did not even make up for the bus fare. Once I went to a village for an event, where a person said, ‘if this girl defeats my son (her fame had already spread by then), I will pay a reward of Rs 500’. My expression was ‘oh boy’. That would be wonderful.” She pinned him down with ease and the admirers were so much in awe they gave Rs 3000 to her. She has won her amount of admirers since then.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuldeep Singh Divya Kakran wrestling Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games