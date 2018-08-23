15-year-old Shardul Vihan shoots to silver in men's double trap at Asian Games

By PTI

PALEMBANG: All of 15, Shardul Vihan clinched the silver medal in the men's double trap shooting event at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Uttar Pradesh teenager Vihan shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched the gold medal with a score of 74.

Qatar's Al Marri Hamad Ali bagged the bronze after shooting 53 at the Jakabaring shooting range.

As a 14-year-old, Vihan had grabbed four gold medals at Shotgun Nationals Championship last year.

Coached by former Asian Championship double gold medallist Anwer Sultan, had finished a creditable sixth at the Junior World Championship in Moscow last year.