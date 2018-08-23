Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Archer Deepika Kumari crashes out of women's individual recurve

After getting a bye, Deepika got past North Korea's Hyang Ji Ri (6-2) but fluffed her second last shot in the third set to lose 3-7 to Chinese Taipei's Chien Ying Lei.

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Thursday August 23 2018. | PTI

By PTI

JAKARTA: Country's top archer Deepika Kumari yet again came a cropper at the big stage as she was eliminated from the individual recurve event at the Asian Games after losing her pre-quarterfinal to Chien-Ying Lei.

After getting a bye, Deepika got past North Korea's Hyang Ji Ri (6-2) but fluffed her second last shot in the third set to lose 3-7 to Chinese Taipei's Chien Ying Lei.

She was leading prior to that shot, which fetched her nine points.

Deepika had come into the Asian Games after winning a World Cup (Stage Event) gold.

At the Rio Olympics also, she had made an early exit even though she entered the biggest sporting event as world number one.

Atanu Das was the only Indian making it to the men's individual quarterfinals.

He defeated both Yong Won Pak from Korea and Denis Gankin of Kazakhstan with identical 7-3 margin.

"I am very disappointed with the result. Start was good, I tried hard but the second last shot in the third set was pretty bad. After that, I just could not get the 10s," Deepika said, though she denied having felt any kind of pressure.

Asked if the big-stage pressure, gets to her, Deepika replied in a negative.

"I also expect myself to do well. I do not feel pressure at big events. We don't think like this is big event. That kind of thought puts pressure. We just practice and try hard," she said adding that she will now try to do well in the mixed event.

Indian challenge ended in the women's individual recurve as Promila Daimary was also eliminated after losing 2-6 to Mongolia's Urantungalag Bishindee in the second round.

The second Indian in men's individual recurve, Viswash got the better of Bataa Purevsuren of Mongolia 6-2 in the first match but crashed out after losing pre-quarterfinal 1-7 to Kazakhstan's Ilfat Abdullin.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deepika Kumari Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 