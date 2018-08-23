Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Given pocket-less shorts by kit supplier, Indian tennis stars use their own

After the IOA pointed out to the tennis contingent that they were not supposed to wear shorts of brands other than Li Ning, the players today turned up in taped clothing hiding their sponsor's logo.

Published: 23rd August 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan unseen play against China's Cheng Peng Hsles and Tsung Hua Yang during men's doubles R16 match at the 18th Asian Games at Palembang in Indonesia on Wednesday Aug 22 2018. | PTI

By PTI

PALEMBANG: The Indian men's tennis team turned up in taped kits to hide personal sponsors' names in today's Asian Games semifinal as the ones provided by the official sponsors are unusable for them due to the absence pockets in shorts.

After the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) pointed out to the tennis contingent that they were not supposed to wear shorts of brands other than Li Ning, the players today turned up in taped clothing hiding their sponsor's logo.

Unlike other sports, tennis players cannot do without pocket-less shorts as they have to keep spare balls in them.

"It is not at all the fault of the tennis players. They have been wearing the official kit even in training. But since there are no pockets in shorts, they have no option but to wear what they have. There is no time to fix this with the competition about to end in two days time," said a source in the IOA.

The matter at best can be described as an oversight on the part of the kit supplier.

Since Li Ning is the official sponsor of the Indian contingent, the IOA could have spotted this oversight before delivering the kits to the tennis contingent.

Men's doubles top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan played their semifinal in taped shorts today.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 