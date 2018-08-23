Asian Games: India fail to reach men's kabaddi final for first time after losing to Iran

By PTI

JAKARTA: Seven-time champion India failed to reach the Asian Games men's kabaddi final for the first time after a shock 18-27 loss to Iran in the semifinals here today.

India, who had won the men's kabaddi gold in all the earlier seven Asian Games after the sport was introduced in 1990 in Beijing, produced the worst ever show in the continental mega multi-sporting event.

The country settled for the bronze medal along with Pakistan, which had lost to South Korea in the other semifinal.

India had finished second in the group stage after a loss to South Korea.