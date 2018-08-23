Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: India fail to reach men's kabaddi final for first time after losing to Iran

The country settled for the bronze medal along with Pakistan, which had lost to South Korea in the other semifinal.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian kabaddi players (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Seven-time champion India failed to reach the Asian Games men's kabaddi final for the first time after a shock 18-27 loss to Iran in the semifinals here today.

India, who had won the men's kabaddi gold in all the earlier seven Asian Games after the sport was introduced in 1990 in Beijing, produced the worst ever show in the continental mega multi-sporting event.

The country settled for the bronze medal along with Pakistan, which had lost to South Korea in the other semifinal.

India had finished second in the group stage after a loss to South Korea.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Indian Kabaddi team Men's Kabaddi Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar