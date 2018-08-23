Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Indian rowers qualify for final round in three more events

Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished on top in men's lightweight double sculls repechage round with a time of 7:14.23s to qualify for the final race to be held on Aug 24.

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Indian rowers continued their good show in the 18th Asian Games as they qualified for the final round in three more events here today.

In the women's four repechage round, the Indian quartet of Sanjita Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh finished fourth with a time of 7:53.29s but still made it to the final to be held on August a24.

The men's lightweight eight team was the last to compete today and it also qualified for the final race by coming on top with a time of 6:15.62.

The final will be held on August 24.

Yesterday, Dattu Baban Bhokanal qualified for the men's single sculls final round while the men's lightweight four team also made it to the title race.

Sanjukta Dung Dung had also qualified for the final round in the women's pair event.

