By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian women's kabaddi team entered its third successive final at the Asian Games with a dominating win over Chinese Taipei in the semifinals here today.

The Indian team, which won the gold medal in the last two editions of the Asian Games, continued its impressive run by defeating Chinese Taipei 27-14 in the last four contest here.

The Indian women's team which won the World Cup thrice in 2012, 2013 and 2014, will face either Iran or Thailand in the finals.

India had topped Group A to qualify for the semifinals.

In the men's competition, seven-time gold medallist India will face Iran in the semifinals later in the day.