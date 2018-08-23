Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games squash: Saurav Ghosal-Harinder Pal Sandhu quarters face-off assures medal

In the women's singles, both Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik also made it to the quarterfinals.

India's top-ranked squash player Saurav Ghosal (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India today assured itself at least a bronze medal in the squash competition as the country's top-ranked squash player Saurav Ghosal will play compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in the men's singles quartefinals at the 18th Asian Games here.

The squash's opening day saw the men playing two rounds while the women after getting a first round bye, had only a match each to play.

Ghosal was the first to earn an Indian victory in the day in squash when he set aside the Sri Lankan opponent Mohomed Ismail Mukthar Wakeel in straight games 11-2 11-2 11-1.

Sandhu followed by downing Ko Youngjo of Korea 11-8 11-3 11-5 in the next encounter.

However, the men were tested in the second round.

Ghosal conceded a game from a match point position to Pakistan's Aslam Tayeb before steading himself and winning 11-5 11-3 11-13 11-8, while Sandhu too had a midway waywardness before coming back to oust the Philpino Garcia Robert Andrew 11-4 2-11 12-10 15-13.

In comparison, both Chinappa and Pallikal gave little chance to their respective opponents.

Chinappa beat Aribado Jemyca of Philippines 11-2 11-8 12-10 while Pallikal beat Rohmah Yeni Seti of Indonesia 11-6 11-5 11-5.

Chinappa and Pallikal will face Misaki Kobayashi of Japan and Ling Ho Chan of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals respectively.

 

