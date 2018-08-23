Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Swimmer Virdhawal Khade qualifies for final of 50m butterfly, out of 100m freestyle

Khade, who narrowly missed bronze in men's 50-metre freestyle on Tuesday, clocked 24.09 to top Heat 2 but was placed fifth overall.

Published: 23rd August 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade prepares to swim in his heat of the men's 100m freestyle during swimming competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. | AP

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Virdhawal Khade kept himself in the medal hunt by qualifying for 50m butterfly final but crashed out of the men's freestyle 100m along with Anshul Kothari at the 18th Asian Games, here today.

Khade, who narrowly missed bronze in men's 50-metre freestyle on Tuesday, clocked 24.09 to top Heat 2 but was placed fifth overall.

Kothari also topped three-man Heat 1 with the timing of 25. 45 but that was 28th best from among 40 swimmers.

Top-eight qualify for the final.

Khade though had a disappointing result in 100m freestyle as he finished last in his heat and was placed 43rd overall.

His timing was 59.11.

His compatriot Aaron Desouza was best in his heat with a timing of 51.50 but that placed him at 27th.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Virdhawal Khade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games