Asian Games: Tennis star Ankita Raina settles for bronze in singles competition

Ankita lost 4-6, 6-7 (6) to China's Zhang Shuai in a gruelling contest that lasted a little over two hours.

Published: 23rd August 2018 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina returns to Korean duo of Na RJ Kim and Jeamoon Lee in the mix-doubles tennis match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 at Palembang in Indonesia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Indian tennis player Ankita Raina settled for a bronze medal at the Asian Games after losing to China's Zhang Shuai in the women's singles semifinal here today.

India's best women's singles performance in the Games came from Saina Mirza, who notched up a silver in the 2006 edition in Doha, followed by a bronze by her in 2010, Guangzhou.

With today's bronze, the 25-year-old Ankita became only the second Indian woman to have her name in the Asian Games' singles medallists list.

Both the losing semifinalists are entitled to a bronze each in the Games.

Asian Games 2018
