Home Sport Asian Games News

China reaches golden half-century in dominant Asian Games showing

On the rowing lake in co-host city Palembang, China were victorious in six of the eight-morning medal races.

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Goushun Shen

Gold medalist China's Goushun Shen during ceremonies at the wushu men's Sanda 56kg division at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JAKARTA: China scooped its 50th gold medal Thursday as it asserted its Asian Games dominance with multiple victories in wushu and rowing, where a Unified Korea team finished last.

All six wushu finals in a packed morning session in Jakarta included martial artists from China. Four claimed gold in the sport made famous by Jet Li and Jackie Chan, derived from an ancient Chinese warrior code.

On the rowing lake in co-host city Palembang, China were victorious in six of the eight-morning medal races.

But the Olympic heavyweights were pipped by Uzbekistan in the men's double sculls, while Vietnam took its first Games gold in the lightweight women's quadruple sculls.

A joint rowing team consisting of athletes from North and South Korea came in last in the lightweight men's four, finishing more than half-a-minute off the pace.

Unified Korea teams will have two more chances at rowing glory Friday.

Olympic swim champion Joseph Schooling battled through fatigue to top the heats for the 50 metres butterfly.

The Singaporean, who defended his 100m butterfly title on Wednesday evening, said he managed less than five hours' sleep.

"It was rough," he said. "But it's normal to feel tired. It just means you've got to grind through it. You've got to be a man, step it up and not complain."

China's half-century of golds came just before noon on day five with Quan Xin's victory in the men's kayak final. 

Japan is currently second in the medal standings with 20 golds, ahead of South Korea on 11.

About 17,000 athletes and officials are taking part in the two-week, 40-sport Games -- the biggest sports event in Indonesia's history.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 China wins fifty gold Golden Half-Century

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 