Gun salute: Rahi Sarnobat shoots historic gold for India at Asian Games 2018

Swaroop Swaminathan

Express News Service

JAKARTA: “Keep it smooth,” Rahi. “Keep it smooth.” Rahi Sarnobat maintains focus between shots by telling herself a few technical things. The above-mentioned phrase, for example, is one of her favourite ones. On Wednesday, she kept telling herself this. She had to, because the 25m pistol final had enough drama to last an entire soap opera.

After eight out of 10 sequences in the final, Rahi was leading Naphaswan Yangpaiboon 30-29. The Thai, yet to shoot a perfect series of five till then, shot one. The Indian stumbled to concede the lead for the first time. The Kolhapur shooter again managed only two out of five, but the 29-year-old shot a blank to tie the final at 34 apiece.

They didn’t want to part ways even after the first shoot-off where both of them shot four. This was a nail-biting territory. In the second shoot-off, the 27-year-old Indian only managed a three, but that was all she needed to become the first Indian women’s individual gold medallist in shooting at the Asian Games.

“Oh, wow... is that so?” she smiled when reporters told her about her feat. While she will be remembered for that, the shiny metal disc will mean so much more to her. It’s restored her belief. “I think this is important to me,” she said. “This has helped me open my mind to the reality that I am capable of performing like what I was performing before (her injury).”

Those two unspoken words at the end are the key to understand why Rahi lost belief. Just before going to Glasgow for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, she suffered an elbow surgery. On her way to training in Pune, she misplaced a step, tripped and fractured her elbow.

While she ploughed on to get gold in Scotland before following that up with a bronze in the 25m pistol team event at Incheon, the injury had already done enough damage. The recoil effect caused the broken bones to grind together.

Ecstasy at all those gongs quickly turned to pain as it became an unwelcome visitor to her living room.

Both Anisa Sayyed, Rahi’s partner when they won team gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and Joydeep Karmakar, who saw his junior up close during the London Olympics, said this couldn’t have come to a better person. Anisa spoke intimately about the injury struggles she had to grapple. “She had problems and had to undergo operations,” Anisa said. “Once she was confined to the bed for two months.”

From 2015 to the end of 2016 was spent either in shooting ranges or on hospital beds; trying to find a cure for poor scores and pain in the elbow. She had once posted on Twitter: “Weapons give me a peace of mind.” It was only giving her pain then. That’s when she decided to go for two steroid shots. It was a painful process which put her out of action for seven months.

After coming back to the circuit bit by bit, she met Munkhbayar Dorjusuren for a trial training camp in July last year. They hit it off immediately and she signed a contract with the German-Mongolian till 2020. Rahi is thankful for the emotional connection. “We had one trial training camp and after that, I decided to hire her.” It’s the best decision she has taken but there is a caveat.

“My salary alone will not be enough for her (laughs). Right now, I am paying her out of the cash rewards I got for my Commonwealth Games medal in 2014.” Why not the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme, you ask? She is not part of it. “I hope I can become part of it.”

For the time being, she has pushed those thoughts out of her mind. Over the next few weeks, the voracious reader has plans to read translated works of SL Bhyrappa, a well known Kannada writer whose speciality is human relations and philosophy. On Wednesday, Rahi stuck to her main philosophy with a gun in her hand. She kept it smooth.