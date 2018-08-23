Indian women's volleyball team suffers 0-3 loss to Kazakhstan

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women's volleyball team suffered its third defeat on the trot with a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Kazakhstan in the Asian Games here today.

The Indians lost 8-25 19-25 23-25 in the one hour and eight minute Pool B match.

India remained at the bottom of the five-team pool without opening their account so far.

Minimol Abraham had 10 spikes to her name while Anusree Kambrath Poyili had nine.

India had lost to South Korea and Vietnam in their earlier pool matches, both by 0-3 margin.

China is at the top of the table with nine points and an all-win record from its three matches.