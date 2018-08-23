Home Sport Asian Games News

Playing Asian Games with borrowed equipment, archer Vishwas wants respect

Vishwas, who is employed with Indian Army, said it hurts to see that they are not considered medal prospects and are not given proper support to train by the government.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games

Vishwas, the aggrieved archer said they buy old equipment and assemble them to complete the kit. (File | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Forced to use borrowed or second-hand equipment at the Asian Games, recurve archer Vishwas says unless the authorities stop treating them as second-grade athletes, it will be difficult to deliver at the big stage.

Vishwas, who is employed with Indian Army, said it hurts to see that they are not considered medal prospects and are not given proper support to train by the government.

"They have no expectations from us and perhaps that's why they do not include us in TOPS. I am using either borrowed equipment or the one I bought from other archers. Will it not affect you?," Vishwas, a 2006 Asian Games bronze medallist, said after he bowed out of the men's individual recurve event.

The aggrieved archer said they buy old equipment and assemble them to complete the kit.

"If people get support, they get it from all. The SAI, OGQ, GoSport. Everyone will support top players. We feel like we are second grades."

The Bareilly-born archer said that he was given Rs 2.5 lakh by the government for Asian Games but it landed in his account only two days before leaving for Jakarta.

"Now that money is still lying in my account. If they had given it before, I could have utilised it. And this is not enough. One proper set with a good bow and 12 arrows cost you more than 3-4 lakh. With this 2.5 lakh, I can only buy a used one," he lamented.

"In 2014-15 the budget was 2.5 lakh for us and after four years it is same. When they knew that we have been selected for Asiad, they could have released the funds early. If we ask anything from them, they say first you bring medals then we will help you," he explained.

Asked if using old equipment makes a huge difference to performance, the Pune-based archer said, "It may not make much difference but what if the used equipment fails me during the competition." Vishwas said the Indian Army's support is crucial and has kept him going.

"They are very supportive but the system is such that it takes a long time to complete the formalities and the procedure." 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 GoSport Indian Archer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 