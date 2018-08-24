Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Dushyant bags bronze in men's lightweight single sculls

The 25-year-old, who had also clinched a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, clocked a time of 7 minutes and 18.76 seconds to finish the competition at the third place.

India's Dushyant Dushiant. (File | AFP)

By IANS

JAKARTA: Rower Dushyant started India's campaign on the sixth day of the 18th Asian Games on a positive note by bagging the bronze medal in the men's lightweight single sculls final here on Friday.

South Korea's Hyunsu Park (7 minutes and 12.86 seconds) secured the first place while Hin Chun Chiu (7 minutes 14.16 seconds) bagged silver.

