Asian Games 2018: 'Unwell' Dushyant bags bronze in men's lightweight single sculls

The 25-year-old, who had also clinched a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, clocked a time of 7 minutes and 18.76 seconds to finish the competition at the third place.

Bronze medal winner Indian rower Dushyant being taken for medical help after feeling uneasyness during the medal ceremony for the Lightweight Men's Single Sculls LM1x at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018 in Indonesia. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

JAKARTA: Rower Dushyant started India's campaign on the sixth day of the 18th Asian Games on a positive note by bagging the bronze medal in the men's lightweight single sculls final here on Friday.

Dushyant, who is now an experienced rower, gave his all quite literally. The energy sapping dash in the final 500 metres led to him being carried on a stretcher to the medical centre. He was so drained out that he could not stand properly during the medal ceremony. Minutes later he threw up, prompting the doctors to rush him to the medical centre.

"I pushed as if it was the last race of my life. That was the only thing in the mind. May be I pushed a bit too hard but it was worth it. I had a bad cold and throat in the run up to the event, that also affected me a lot during the race. I was gone," said Dushyant, who had not eaten much in the morning ahead of the race as they all have to maintain weight (72kg).

"I just had two breads and an apple. It was very hot also. That is why I was completely dehydrated," added the 25-year-old who lives in Gurgaon.

South Korea's Hyunsu Park (7 minutes and 12.86 seconds) secured the first place while Hin Chun Chiu (7 minutes 14.16 seconds) bagged silver.

(With PTI inputs)

