Asian Games fencing: India women's epee team loses in quarterfinals

Earlier in the day, India had defeated Indonesia 45-24 in the pre-quarterfinals to raise hopes of a medal but the Chinese team proved too good for the Indians.

Published: 24th August 2018 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games fencing women's epee team gold medallists China | AP

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's campaign in the Asian Games fencing ended today after the women's epee team suffered a 25-45 loss against formidable China in the quarterfinals here today.

The Indian team comprising Jyotika Dutta, Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ena Arora and Jas Seerat Singh failed to produce its best show and went down fighting against China, who had claimed the gold medal in the last edition in Incheon, South Korea.

Epee is a sharp-pointed duelling sword which is used in the event of fencing competition where the entire body of the opponent is a permissible area of scoring points.

 

