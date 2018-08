By PTI

JAKARTA: Naorem Boynao Singh went down to Dumaan Dines of Philippines in the men's 50-55 kg quarterfinal match, thus ending the Indian men's pencak silat campaign at the 18th Asian Games here today.

The 28-year-old Boynao lost 0-5 to Dines.

He has beaten Turatbek Sulaimankul Uulu of Kyrgystan yesterday.

Pencak silat is a full-body fighting sport, which includes grappling and throwing, in addition to the use of weaponry.

The sport is indigenous to Indonesia.