Asian Games Swimming: Sandeep Sejwal finishes 7th, Advait Page fails to qualify

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian swimmer Sandeep Sejwal finished seventh in the men's 50m breaststroke, while Advait Page failed to qualify for the 1500m freestyle final at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Sandeep, who won a bronze medal in this event at the Incheon Games four years ago, clocked 27.98s, 0.91 seconds behind winner Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan.

In the men's 1500m event, Page, who holds the national record in the category, finished fastest in his heat clocking a time of 15:29:96.

However, the 16-year-old's performance was not good enough to assure him a spot in the final.