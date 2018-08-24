Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games Swimming: Sandeep Sejwal finishes 7th, Advait Page fails to qualify

Sandeep Sejwal, who won a bronze medal in this event at the Incheon Games four years ago, clocked 27.98s, 0.91 seconds behind winner Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan.

Published: 24th August 2018 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sandeep Sejwal

Sandeep Sejwal. (File Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian swimmer Sandeep Sejwal finished seventh in the men's 50m breaststroke, while Advait Page failed to qualify for the 1500m freestyle final at the 18th Asian Games here today.

In the men's 1500m event, Page, who holds the national record in the category, finished fastest in his heat clocking a time of 15:29:96.

However, the 16-year-old's performance was not good enough to assure him a spot in the final.

Asian Games 2018 Sandeep Sejwal Advait Page

Asian Games 2018
