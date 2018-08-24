Home Sport Asian Games News

Dipa Karmakar finishes 5th in beam final, Indian gymnastics campaign ends without medal

Dipa Karmakar, who was the fifth gymnast to perform on the beam, finished at the same spot with a score of 12.500 in the eight-woman final.

Published: 24th August 2018 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dipa Karmakar

India's Dipa Karmakar performs on the balance beam during the women's apparatus gymnastics final competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's campaign in the Asian Games gymnastics ended today without a medal after Dipa Karmakar finished fifth in the women's balance beam event final here.

Dipa, who was the fifth gymnast to perform on the beam, finished at the same spot with a score of 12.500 in the eight-woman final.

She had scored 12.750 in the qualification round. China's Chen Yile clinched the gold with a score of 14.600 while North Korean Kim Jong Su (13.400) and Zhang Jin (13.325) of China took the silver and bronze respectively.

Considering that she was not 100 per cent fit, Dipa's performance was not too bad. The balance beam was also not her favourite event.

She could not qualify for the final in her pet event of vault in which she had finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Her old knee injury flared up during the vault qualification round as she finished behind compatriots Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak.

Dipa also had pulled out of the women's team final, in which India had finished seventh.

India thus failed yet again to win a medal in the Asian Games.

The country has won just one medal in gymnastics in the history of Asian Games, when Ashish Kumar clinched a bronze in the 2010 Asiad in floor exercise.

Aruna and Pranati had finished in seventh and eighth positions respectively in the women's individual vault event final.

The men's gymnasts failed to make a mark as none of the four, including Ashish, could make it to any individual apparatus final.

India also failed to qualify for the men's team event final as it finished ninth in the qualification round.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dipa Karmakar Gymnastics Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat