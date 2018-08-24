Gold medal in rowing at Asiad would boosts water sports in India: Founder secretary of RFI Subrata Dutta

By UNI

KOLKATA: Founder secretary of Rowing Federation of India (RFI) Subrata Dutta today hailed Indian rowers at Asiad-2018 for winning a gold and two bronze medals saying the success in Jakarta would boost waters sports across the country.

Indian rowers bagged a gold and two bronze medals in a brilliant start on Day 6 at the 18th Asian Games here, making up for the disappointment in the days gone by.

Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win the gold medal in men's quadruple sculls.

Mr Dutta, a former FISA ( international rowers federation) umpire said India by this time could have won another gold but unfortunately one of country's best rowers Dattu Bhokanal fell sick at the qualifying round of single scull event.

However, despite initial setback for which no one had any hand, the Indian rowers have been doing good at Jakarta and their performance would inspire budding rowers in India.

Before grabbing the yellow metal, India pocketed two bronze medals in rowing through Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in lightweight double sculls after Dushyant started the day with a third-place finish in lightweight single sculls.