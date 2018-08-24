Home Sport Asian Games News

India beat Pakistan in men's handball in Asian Games

Handball Federation of India Secretary General Anandeshwar Pandey said that the men's team is expected to finish at a higher placing than the last Asian Games in 2014.

Published: 24th August 2018 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Handball team. ( File Photo)

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian men's handball team defeated Pakistan 28-27 in a pulsating contest to notch up its second consecutive win in the main round at the Asian Games here today.

The Indians led 14-12 at the halftime.

For India, Greenidge D'Cunha scored nine goals while Adithya Nagaraj was on target six times.

The other goal scorers were Navin Punia (four), Karamjeet Singh (four), Harender Singh (three), Avin Khatkar (one) and Deepak Ahlawat (one). Goalkeeper Atul made 11 saves. 

India had defeated Malaysia 45-19 earlier on August 20.

Handball Federation of India Secretary General Anandeshwar Pandey said that the men's team is expected to finish at a higher placing than the last Asian Games in 2014.

"The men's team had finished 14th in Incheon in 2014 but this time it will finish at 10th at the lowest. It can finish higher (than 10th) also," Pandey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Handball Team Asian Games 2018 India at Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat