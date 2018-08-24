India beat Pakistan in men's handball in Asian Games

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian men's handball team defeated Pakistan 28-27 in a pulsating contest to notch up its second consecutive win in the main round at the Asian Games here today.

The Indians led 14-12 at the halftime.

For India, Greenidge D'Cunha scored nine goals while Adithya Nagaraj was on target six times.

The other goal scorers were Navin Punia (four), Karamjeet Singh (four), Harender Singh (three), Avin Khatkar (one) and Deepak Ahlawat (one). Goalkeeper Atul made 11 saves.

India had defeated Malaysia 45-19 earlier on August 20.

Handball Federation of India Secretary General Anandeshwar Pandey said that the men's team is expected to finish at a higher placing than the last Asian Games in 2014.

"The men's team had finished 14th in Incheon in 2014 but this time it will finish at 10th at the lowest. It can finish higher (than 10th) also," Pandey said.