Indian women's basketball team suffers fourth loss, crashes out of Asian Games 2018

Published: 24th August 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Basketball

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women's basketball team suffered their fourth loss on the trot to crash out of the Asian Games after finishing at the bottom of the heap here today.

The Indian team lost to Indonesia 66-69 in its final Group A match to end their campaign with an all-loss record.

Today was though the Indian team's closest match as it had lost by bigger margins in the earlier group matches.

India had lost to Kazakhstan 61-79, to Taipei 61-84 and to a United Korean team 54-104 before today' match.

India finished fifth and last in Group B which was topped by Taipei. Four top teams from each of the two groups advance to the quarterfinal stage.

 

Asian Games 2018
