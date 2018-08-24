Japan's Rikako Ikee wins record sixth Asian Games swim gold

By AFP

JAKARTA: Japan's golden girl Rikako Ikee stormed to a record sixth Asian Games swimming title on Friday, marking a few other firsts for good measure.

Ikee edged the 50m freestyle final by a fingertip in Jakarta from China's Liu Xiang, clocking 24.53 seconds to become the first woman in any sport to scoop six gold medals at a single Games.

The 18-year-old celebrated with a rare display of emotion, raising her fist in the air as she soaked up the applause of Japanese fans.

Ikee, who is set to be the face of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her home city, had already snaffled gold in the 50m fly, 100m fly, 100m free, 4x100m free and the 4x100m medley, and finished the week with eight medals in total -- a joint best.

North Korea shooter So Gin Man bagged seven gold medals and eight overall in 1982.