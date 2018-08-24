Joe Root to play for Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League

Home Sport Asian Games News

Root and England teammate Jos Buttler will both play the first half of the BBL season for the Thunder, in a window between England's tour to Sri Lanka and its series against the West Indies.

England's Jos Buttler (L) and Joe Root. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: England captain Joe Root will play for the Sydney Thunder in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League from December.

In a statement Friday, Root said "everyone you speak to that has played in the Big Bash finds it a really interesting tournament and watching it you can see that. You want to be involved in it and I'm really excited to get that opportunity with Sydney Thunder."

