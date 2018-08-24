Home Sport Asian Games News

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth suffers shocking loss in Asian Games

Kidambi Srikanth, the former world no.1 Indian, who had clinched a silver at the Commonwealth Games besides leading the mixed team to the coveted gold, failed to outwit the 28th ranked Wong Wing Ki.

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the 18th Asian Games after suffering a shocking loss to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the men's singles second round of the badminton event here today.

The former world no.1 Indian, who had clinched a silver at the Commonwealth Games besides leading the mixed team to the coveted gold, failed to outwit the 28th ranked Wong Wing Ki, going down 21-23 19-21 in a hard-fought match.

Srikanth came into the match with a 5-2 head-to-head record against Wong Wing Ki but it didn't matter in the end as the Hong Kong shuttler proved to be a better player.

He put up a tough defence and produced more precise strokes to outwit the Indian in a 43-minute duel.

Currently ranked eighth in the world, Srikanth had lost 21-23 22-20 10-21 to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's team event.

Srikanth, who had won four titles in a watershed year last season, will next play at the Japan Open from September 11 to 16.

