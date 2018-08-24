Home Sport Asian Games News

Squash players assure India three Asian Games medals by reaching semis

Joshna Chinappa's was the last scheduled among the Indians and she had a fight in hand against Hong Kong's Chan Ho Ling.

Published: 24th August 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Joshna Chinappa. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India were today assured of three medals in squash competition of the 18th Asian Games with Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik advancing to the semifinals of their respective singles events here.

As expected in terms of seeding, top seed Saurav beat compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in four games 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in the men's singles quarterfinal before Dipika recorded an easy 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 win over Japanese Kobayashi Misaki in women's singles.

Joshna's was the last scheduled among the Indians and she had a fight in hand against Hong Kong's Chan Ho Ling.

Joshna won 11-5,12-10, 5-11, 12-10 to be assured of her first medal in the Asian Games in singles event.

This was India's best performance in singles competition in an Asian Games, bettering the two medals won in Incheon four years ago when Saurav secured a silver and Dipika claimed a bronze.

Winning the first game with a touch of class, Sandhu brought memories of the Mumbai Nationals four years ago when he had beaten Saurav for the title.

But the top seed this time was not the one to let things drift, as he strongly came back to take the next three games with identical scores.

"It was top quality squash with both players stretched to the limits," said national coach Cyrus Poncha, who is with the team.

Dipika too was in fine touch and aggressive as she downed Kobayashi Misaki in straight games for a place in the semifinal.

She faces Nicol David in the semifinals. In the other match, Joshna started off well but Chan proved to be a fighter, putting pressure on the Indian.

This showed in the third game which Joshna conceded with a flurry of unforced errors.

In the decider, the Indian raced to a 7-4 lead but Chan caught up.

Joshna missed a match point with a shot into the tin but ensured victory over extra points to ensure a personal landmark.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joshna Chinappa Dipika Pallikal Karthik Saurav Ghosal Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat